As long as Nier: Automata director Yoko Taro is still alive, the series will continue

By Hirun Cryer
published

That's a pretty big pledge

Nier anime
(Image credit: Aniplex)

The Nier series will apparently continue for as long as its key producer and director, Yoko Taro, remains alive.

As reported by 4Gamer, Taro and Nier producer Yosuke Saito appeared at the G-Star 2023 convention in South Korea last week, November 16. Saito said, somewhat jokingly, at a panel during the convention that the Nier series would continue for as long as Taro was alive.

However, that doesn't mean a Nier project is actually in development at PlatinumGames right now. Saito reportedly commented that circumstances prevent PlatinumGames from releasing another Nier game right now, but didn't elaborate on what those circumstances are.

Saito said that instead of making a new Nier game right now, both himself and Taro are working together on a new, separate project, that they both planned to unveil at some point next year in 2024.

Following the event in South Korea, Taro jokingly responded to the comments made at the convention. "Did I say such self-important things? Sorry," the Nier lead commented in the tweet just below, even though it was apparently Saito that made the comment about the Nier series continuing for as long as he was alive.

We've had a succession of Nier-related projects over the past few years, since Nier Automata originally set the series ablaze with worldwide success back in 2017. Nier Reincarnation, a mobile spin-off, and Nier Replicant, a remake of the original 2010 game, were both released in 2021, and a Nier Automata anime adaptation kicked off earlier this year.

