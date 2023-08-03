As Destiny 2 players approach their latest breaking point, Bungie promises 6,473-word State of the Game for today

Destiny 2 players, it's time to polish your reading glasses. Bungie's putting the finishing touches on a 6,473-word, 15-page State of the Game post as we speak, and it's going to drop later today, August 3.

Game director Joe Blackburn announced the impending post last night. "I want to sincerely thank a bunch of folks across Bungie for working with me to put this together for the community," he said. "While I normally love to help drive these start-to-finish, I've been heads-down with the team making sure The Final Shape is awesome," indicating he had less of a hands-on role in the copy of the post itself.

In a retweet, the Destiny 2 Team account, set up last year as a go-between for the community and various developers, shared an image that could be described as a threat or a treat.

Yeah, this is gonna be a big one.

The timing of this State of the Game doesn't feel like a coincidence. The ever-rankled Destiny 2 Reddit and YouTube communities have been especially grumbly for a while now, with multiple widely shared posts and videos lamenting the state of the game, ongoing server issues , seasonal burnout, unsupported modes like Gambit and Crucible, and many more recurring bugbears. Hell, pull up the DestinyTheGame subreddit right now and you'll find this post towards the top: "The burnout is real."

Again, this isn't out of character, nor is it a new trend. Disappointment has been mounting since, well, time immemorial I suppose, but especially since the divisive release of the Lightfall expansion, arguably the biggest post-launch dip in Destiny 2's history. (I say arguably because I argued precisely that in my Destiny 2 Lightfall review.) That said, recent unrest has seemed unusually severe even for Destiny players, so hopefully this mammoth post puts out some fires.

Perhaps more pertinently, Destiny 2's next expansion and decade-long-saga sendoff, The Final Shape, is getting a dedicated showcase on August 22 . With just a few weeks to go until the game's biggest reveal of the year, now would be a good time to give players some good news to chew on. Personally, I'm going to CTRL+F search the post for the phrase "renewed focus" and see how many times it comes up.