Armored Core 6 joins Dark Souls and Elden Ring in featuring one of FromSoftware's most popular Easter Eggs

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon isn't even out yet, but FromSoftware fans have already discovered a long-standing weapon in the new game.

That would be the majestic Moonlight Greatsword, a famed weapon throughout FromSoftware's games and one that's become a tradition throughout their modern games. This time, the Moonlight Greatsword has turned up in Armored Core 6 by way of a 'Moonlight Light Wave Blade.'

Sure, this lacks the 'Greatsword' part of the Moonlight Greatsword. Given that we can't equip double-handed weapons in Armored Core 6 though (our mechs only have tiny hands, after all), this is as good as we're going to get in the new FromSoftware game.

If you're not all that familiar with the Moonlight Greatsword, the weapon first appeared in King's Field, and was actually critical to resolving the overarching plot of the game. It then appeared in other FromSoftware games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and most recently Elden Ring, cementing its legendary status among FromSoftware fans.

Technically, though, the Moonlight Greatsword wasn't in the original Bloodborne. It wouldn't feature in the modern classic until The Old Hunters DLC, where the player faces the monstrous remains of Ludwig, the first Hunter. This is probably one of the more beloved instances of the Moonlight Greatsword, as the boss brandishes the fearsome weapon partway through the fight in a jaw-dropping cutscene.

Armored Core 6 is finally out tomorrow, on August 25, so it's pretty impressive that the Moonlight Greatsword has already been uncovered. To see why we awarded the new game with 4.5 stars out of 5, and proclaimed it to be one of FromSoftware's best modern works of narrative, head over to our Armored Core 6 review.

You should also be aware that Armored Core 6 has multiple endings, as well as secret mech parts to uncover by fighting hidden bosses throughout the game.