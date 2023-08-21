Armored Core 6 has multiple endings and secret mech parts to discover

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon will feature multiple endings and other secrets to uncover.

In a new interview with GGRecon, Armored Core 6 game director Masaru Yamamura shed a little new light on the game. Around the middle of the game, Yamamura revealed, the player will start to get new requests from various corporations, and this "dynamic storytelling" will effect the overall outcome of Armored Core 6's story.

"We wanted to present a kind of more dynamic style of storytelling to the player. We wanted them to feel like they're immersed and caught up in the war on Rubicon," Yamamura said. "These choices will eventually affect the branching paths of the campaign going forward, and in the endgame, this will be affecting the ending you eventually get."

This is a slight change for past Armored Core games, but it's not entirely unexpected. Armored Core games didn't get multiple endings until Last Raven, the final release on the PS2 for the FromSoftware series. Armored Core 4 didn't have multiple endings, but its direct sequel, called For Answer, did feature a degree of player choice.

If we're talking FromSoftware games in general, then multiple endings in Armored Core 6 is pretty much par for the course. Bloodborne, Demon's Souls, the Dark Souls series, Elden Ring, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice all featured multiple endings, some wildly different from others and drastically affecting the in-game world (just look at Sekiro's 'Shura' ending for a bloody example).

Additionally, you'll be able to explore off the beaten path in some of the bigger areas of Armored Core 6. Yamamura teases we'll find "extra weapons or parts," and even some unique enemy encounters that in turn can unlock brand new features. Armored Core has always been big on mech customization, and Fires of Rubicon is tying some of that into player discovery.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon launches later this week on August 25 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

