I don't know how I missed this adorable RPG, but I'm obsessed now it's a board game

I'm honestly kicking myself for missing this digital board game. Somehow, Armello – an RPG adventure that ticks all the boxes so far as I'm concerned thanks to its Redwall-style world – passed me by when it launched in 2015, so finding out that it's getting an actual board game now feels like the perfect opportunity to make up for lost time.

That's because Armello: The Board Game, which has been designed by D&D 4th edition's Rob Heinsoo, brings the RPG original's gameplay to tabletop while also adding all-new elements that promise "plenty to discover for longtime fans." We don't know what those new elements are, but it seems as if this is more than enough for the community; the Armello board game has already blown past its $20,000 goal on Kickstarter with $218,800 in pledges and counting.

(Image credit: King of the Castle Games Company)

In the world of Armello (a vibrant kingdom populated by anthropomorphic animals), the King has gone mad. To save the land, heroes from different clans embark on a quest to claim his throne by journeying across the board, claiming settlements, exploring dungeons, and buying new gear from the market. This version is obviously more tactile thanks to physical miniatures, cards, and tokens, but different Kickstarter pledge levels make it even more so.

The Collector's Edition comes with a 'deluxe' board, upgraded punchboard dice trays, a cardboard palace model, a metal first player token, a couple more King's Treasure cards, and a snazzier box on the whole. Meanwhile, the 'Everything Armello' pledge nabs you the Collector's Edition alongside premium dice in the hero colors, wooden tokens, clan pins, and alternate art for Guppy the Squire – a delightfully confused frog that the community loves.

Considering how popular the original video game was, it feels as if this adaptation has a real chance of becoming one of the best board games. We'll have to wait until next year when pledges are fulfilled to see if that's the case, but so far, things are looking good. Until then, I'll be getting some practice in with the OG Armello on console.