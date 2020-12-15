Ark 2 is an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch exclusive

Ark 2 is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as a console launch exclusive. In a new Xbox Wire blog post, Xbox has revealed that the recently announced Ark 2 will be arriving in 2022 as an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console launch exclusive.

The Ark franchise has a long history with the Xbox community, so the latest news isn't all that surprsing. Ark: Survival Evolved was originally a console exclusive in the Xbox Game Preview program back in December 2015, before it eventually released in August 2017 just in time for the launch of the Xbox One X.

Ark: Survival Evolved was one of the first Xbox One X enhanced titles, before it joined Xbox Game Pass, and has since gained multiple DLCs. It's also one of the first titles to be optimized for the next-gen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Ark 2 was announced last week during The Game Awards 2020, along with a surprise cinematic trailer, which featured none other than Vin Diesel, who will be playing a hero character called Santiago Da Costa. We also recently learned that the Fast & Furious and Guardians of the Galaxy star will be serving as an executive producer on the game's sequel, having played more than 1,000 hours of Ark: Survival Evolved.

Since it's labelled a launch exclusive, it's possible that after its release window in 2022, that Ark 2 may also make its way to PC via Xbox Game Pass and Steam, much like its predecessor, but we'll have to wait and see.

