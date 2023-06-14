Are Loki and Wanda Maximoff about to be a thing?

Marvel Comics has unveiled the cover for September's Scarlet Witch #8 - and if you're a Loki fan, this one's for you.

The Asgardian god of mischief and stories will join the cast of Scarlet Witch #8 from writer Steve Orlando and artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Sara Pichelli, and though the publisher hasn't released the solicitation text or many details, it's looking a lot like romance is in the air between Loki and Wanda Maximoff.

The cover by Russell Dauterman, seen here, shows Wanda and Loki mid embrace, looking like they're about to kiss. We can already hear fingers clacking on keyboards all around the world as the shipping starts.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"God vs. witch! This September, Wanda and Loki fall under each other’s spell in Scarlet Witch #8!" reads the spare text which accompanies Marvel's announcement. And let's be honest here, Marvel knows what it's doing by teasing us with this most fan-service-y cover.

The thing is, for all we know this could be a tease, and our dreams of Loki and Wanda engaging in a Tumblr-ready romance for the ages may just be that: dreams.

But if not, the idea of Wanda and Loki pairing off could result in one of the most chaotic relationships ever in the Marvel Universe, like the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck of the superhero world. It's one of those ideas that just might work - or it could completely tear both of them apart.

That said, given how much work Scarlet Witch series writer Steve Orlando is doing to turn Wanda's life around and give her some agency and power over herself, it seems unlikely that the pair are gonna go full TMZ any time soon, as much as that potential is there.

Scarlet Witch #8 goes on sale September 6.

Are Wanda Maximoff and Loki about to be the next superhero super couple?