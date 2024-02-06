Apple TV Plus reveals its 2024 lineup in new trailer, full of original series, documentaries, and Oscar-nominated movies

Apple TV has announced its stack of brand-new movies, shows, and documentaries coming in 2024. Showcasing what's in store in a jam-packed new trailer, the streamer teased the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal's new gripping thriller Presumed Innocent, to Kristen Wiig swinging ‘60s series Palm Royale.

The teaser, which you can watch here , opens with a glimpse at emotional series The New Look which will hit the platform on February 14, and reveals the shocking story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and his peers navigated the horrors of the Second World War and launched modern fashion. Two days later, you'll be able to tune into Apple's original documentary The Dynasty: New England Patriots, following the 20-year journey that created a winning American football team, and launched key players such as Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft into stardom.

Then, on February 21, get ready to go on an action-packed space adventure with Constellation, which follows an astronaut who returns to Earth only to discover that her life on land is not as she remembered. That's not all sci-fi fans have to look forward to either, as Apple has another alien flick up their sleeves in May with Dark Matter starring Joel Edgerton as a physicist who is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

Spring is looking just as exciting for the streamer with conspiracy thriller Manhunt, which details the hunt for Abraham Lincoln's killer, dropping in March. Then in April, Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator looking into the mysterious disappearance of the legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel's granddaughter.

In Presumed Innocent, which arrives in April, Gyllenhaal plays Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who finds himself on a horrific murder case that upends the Attorney's office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. On the other side of the slate, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria appears in Land of Women, as a New York nester who must flee to her home country of Northern Spain when her husband's financial follies leave the whole family at risk.

As well as new releases, the streamer also has Oscar-nominated movies; Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and Ridley Scott's historical retelling Napoleon , starring Joaquin Phoenix. The star-studded World War 2 series Masters of the Air , which premiered on 26 January, also continues to release weekly.

And that's not all, favorites The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy and The Big Door Prize both have a second season on the horizon, as does Maya Rudolph's Loot, which drops on April 3. According to Apple, Loot's new season will continue to follow Molly's philanthropic journey after her divorce as she comes to terms with giving away $87 billion.