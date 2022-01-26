Apple might be making its own console with former Xbox engineers

Apple could be working on its own console with the help of former Xbox engineers.

Windows Central writer Jez Corden shared the intriguing possibility in the latest episode of The Xbox Two podcast , which he co-hosts. Corden notes that his sourcing "isn't great" on this particular rumor, as it's only something he has heard with no documentation to back it up. Still, the notion is interesting enough to entertain as long as we take it with a big grain of salt.

"I've been hearing for a while that Apple has been poaching Xbox engineers to make its own console," Corden says in the podcast. "I've heard that for ages, that Apple was exploring making a video game console, and I don't know if it's going to be a VR play or a metaverse thing or something like that, but some of the engineers that Apple's poached from Microsoft were because they wanted to explore making their own console."

Corden also mentions that Apple is well known for canceling big projects before they ever see the light of day. It's possible that even if this console really was in the works at one point, it has already met a similar fate as other unfinished Apple R&D ventures.

Either way, the company has already increased its stake in gaming in recent years through Apple Arcade. Since all Apple Arcade games are already playable on Apple TV, the company already has one console-like experience - we'll just have to wait and see if it forges any deeper into that territory.