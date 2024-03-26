Anne Hathaway says Christopher Nolan was "an angel" for casting her in Interstellar in the midst of online toxicity

Anne Hathaway has called director Christopher Nolan "an angel" for casting her in 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar when her reputation was suffering due to online toxicity – and, in doing so, keeping her career momentum going.

"A lot of people wouldn’t give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," Hathaway told Vanity Fair . "I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I’ve had in one of the best films that I’ve been a part of. I don’t know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect. And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn’t backed me."

In Interstellar, Hathaway plays Dr. Amelia Brand, a NASA scientist and astronaut. Her character joins Matthew McConaughey's protagonist Cooper on a mission to space to find a habitable planet for humanity beyond our own solar system. She also worked with Nolan on 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, in which she played Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman.

Hathaway's next role is in rom-com The Idea of You, which sees her play a 40-year-old divorced mother from the LA suburbs who strikes up a romance with a 24-year-old British member of the world's biggest boyband (played by Nicholas Galitzine), after a chance encounter at Coachella.

The Idea of You arrives on Prime Video on May 2. For more, fill out your watch list with our guide to the other most exciting movie release dates on the calendar in 2024.