When looking for fun event ideas to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can’t go wrong with a “Bring and Buy” sale. They’re the perfect opportunity to trade for the best furniture, recipes, and fashion. Plus, they’re a handy permanent feature to build on your island. Here are our top Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips on how to host your own bring and buy social event.

1. Find a proper bit of land

A word of warning before we begin: While it’s tempting to toss all your unwanted items into a fenced off square of land, it could devalue your island. If you’re going to keep your bring and buy sale as a permanent activity, you need to store all items on surfaces - otherwise the game thinks they’re rubbish strewn on the ground and your island rating plummets. Of course, if you just want a simple swap with pals who are popping over for 5 minutes, feel free to drop your tradeables wherever takes your fancy.

2. Design a range of stalls for recipes, furniture, fashion, fruit, fossils and more

Stalls are the perfect way to beautifully display items you wish to trade. Set up a small market place within a stone’s throw of Nook’s Cranny to create a dedicated retail section of your island that’s easy for visitors to find.

Stalls require just 12 wood to build, and it’s a good idea to customise their awnings so visitors know at a glance what’s on offer: Recipes, furniture, fashion, fruit, fossils, and so on. You can design them yourself in the Custom Designs App on your NookPhone, or search online for creators who’ve come up with their own vendors.

3. Add market touches like a food stand

Animal Crossing is all about the details, so make an event out of your bring and buy sale by finding opportunities to bring the market to life. Leftover kitchen equipment you didn’t know what to do with can be repurposed for food stands, for instance. Create or download a menu board in the Custom Designs App for the final chef’s kiss flourish.

4. Use clothing as decoration

You have two options when setting up your clothing stall: If you “drop” an item like a hat or top, it can be picked up by a visitor and taken off the island. If you “place” clothing, however, they’re displayed on mannequins. This means they’re not available to trade, but they act as beautiful decoration. What’s a market without a rack of bargain clothing just waiting to be rifled through?

5. Set up a drop-off area

Once you’ve built your market, cordon off a space to the side where visitors can drop any items in return for those on your stalls. This becomes the main bartering area where players ponder what to swap, and is easily tidied up at the end of each visit when you pick up your new belongings. Choose a design with a charming pattern, like a picnic blanket, to match your market’s vibe and add a homemade sign so guests know this is where they come to trade.

6. Host a Lucky Dig

To make a true event out of your bring and buy sale, host a Lucky Dig. The rules are up to you, but in general you should bury a high ticket item (like a golden nugget) amid other miscellaneous furniture, clothing, and accessories. This is a great place to drop some of your more exciting objects, so your guests are delighted with what they win. Limit each visitor to just one dig, and if you feel like a maverick, place a musical instrument next to the dig so your guest has to unearth whatever spot they’re standing on when the music stops.