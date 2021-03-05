Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers a special leap year birthday message

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers have a special dialogue with players who have leap year birthdays, according to a Reddit user with the disappearing birth date.

Last year was a leap year, so those who have February 29 birthdays were treated to your typical Animal Crossing: New Horizons birthday celebration. Leap years happen once every four years and add an extra day to the shortest month on the calendar, making a February 29 birthday an incredibly special - and also frustrating - day to be born. It's frustrating since every three years you don't technically have a birthday, and most leap year babies will celebrate the day before on February 29 or the day after on March 1.

But in 2021, according to Reddit user and leap year baby AFanOfStickers, the villagers have special dialogue tailored to the lack of a February 29. At their birthday celebration, Butch tells them "We had to throw your birthday party early since this ain't a leap year." And Olaf makes a Dad joke: "I hope you get four times as many gifts, awooo! And I hope you only have to hear that joke once again."

The leap year birthday dialogue is another example of the small, thoughtful details that make Animal Crossing: New Horizons special. Almost a year after its release, it's still surprising us with how many details are tucked away in the game, just waiting to be discovered.

