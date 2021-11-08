Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise has a thoughtful feature for shared islands

Your new career as a designer in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC comes with one key difference from the game that makes it much more friendly to players who share a Switch.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC comes with a new archipelago of islands, and it's your job as a new member of the Paradise Planning team to turn them into bespoke vacation homes for animal clients with the help of new designing tools and decor. However, even if you share an island (and a Switch) with another player, you'll each have your own unique archipelago to decorate, as spotted by Reddit user Inkv4 .

That means, unlike the base experience for Animal Crossing: New Horizons , it doesn't come down to who plays first or the most to determine what each island looks like: at least in this Happy Home Paradise archipelago, everybody gets their own spaces to customize to their liking. This may be a slight bummer if you were hoping to divvy up the vacation homes with a pal and compare notes, but otherwise it's a great boon for players who share a Switch.