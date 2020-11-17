Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets full island transfers this week

Later this month, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting save transfers between Nintendo Switch consoles.

The feature was announced alongside the reveal of the Winter update for New Horizons, the trailer for which you can check out just below. The save transfer feature for Animal Crossing: New Horizons comes into effect on November 19, and will allow New Horizons players to transfer their save data between two Nintendo Switch consoles.

As detailed on the official Nintendo of America website, there are two transfer modes: Entire Island Transfer, and Resident Move. The latter lets you move across a single resident, as well as their home and possessions, to an island on another Nintendo Switch console.

The Entire Island Transfer on the other hand, does exactly what it says on the tin: it lets you move a full island, including all residents, homes, and possessions, to another Nintendo Switch console. You need to have access to both Nintendo Switch consoles in order to execute the Entire Island Transfer, and as the Nintendo of America website reads, this feature is really helpful if you're replacing your current Nintendo Switch, or your console gets damaged or breaks entirely.

One thing this certainly plays into is reports of another Nintendo Switch model due out next year in 2021. Previous reports have claimed Nintendo is working on an upgraded model of the Switch, telling developers to make their games 4K-ready. With a new Switch model launching next year, it's surely in Nintendo's best interest to make sure everyone can transfer their Animal Crossing save data over to the new console.

