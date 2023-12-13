"I’ll never work with one better": Tributes pour in for Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher

Tributes from across Hollywood have poured in after the death of Andre Braugher at the age of 61.

Braugher, who appeared in Homicide: Life on the Street and was perhaps best known for his turn as stoic police captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died after a "brief illness."

"Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," co-star Terry Crews wrote on Instagram .

"This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

David Simon, whose book Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, formed the basis of Homicide: Life on the Street, wrote on Twitter , "Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon."

Dirk Blocker, who played the hapless Hitchcock on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, said on Instagram : "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

"This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss," Mike Royce, who created Men of a Certain Age – which Braugher starred in alongside Ray Romano and Scott Bakula – said on Twitter .

SAG-AFTRA added that he was a "dynamic performer" who would be "dearly missed."

The GamesRadar+ and Total Film teams send our condolences to Braugher’s family, friends, and loved ones.