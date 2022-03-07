AndaSeat launches Kaiser 3 Series magnetic gaming chair line

AndaSeat has launched the Kaiser 3 Series of ergonomic gaming chairs which retail from $459.99 at the AndaSeat website, with orders expected to ship next week.

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series is the company's latest flagship line which takes design cues from the recently released mid-range Phantom 3 Series. What helps the Kaiser 3 Series stand out from the brand's other seats, though, is the emphasis on magnets in both the assembly (return of the 'MagClap' design) and in day-to-day use.

A magnetic headrest is included which can be positioned in multiple places to suit the user's preference. What's more, the 4D armrests are replaceable and able to be hot-swapped out; similar to what we've seen with some of the best gaming chairs from Secretlab and other premium brands.

There's no shortage of colorways or size options either. The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series is available in nine different configurations, with the large option accommodating folks of up to 6ft2 (190cm) and 260 lbs (120kg) and XL supporting maximum height and weight of up to 6ft8 (210cm) and 395lbs (180kg). XL options are currently up for pre-order from $499.99, with the same estimated shipping date.

Today's best AndaSeat Kaiser 3 gaming chair deals

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series | $499.99 $459.99 at AndaSeat

Save $50 - The Kaiser 3 Series is the company's latest flagship gaming chair and comes packed with premium features and the stellar build quality that the brand is associated with. The early bird discount sees $40 knocked off the asking price until March 13.



AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series XL | $550 $499.99 at AndaSeat

Save $50 - The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 Series is also available in XL configurations for those taller and heavier players. The XL sizes support a maximum height and weight of 6ft8 (210cm) and up to 395lbs (180kg).



More of today's best gaming chair deals

If you're looking to cast a wider net for your next gaming chair, our price comparison technology has got your back with the best rates on some more of our favorite models currently available.

Once you've got your new chair ready to go, game and work in comfort with the best gaming desks and best standing desks available.