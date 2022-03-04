These gaming chair deals see up to $150 off Anda Seat's premier line

You can currently save up to $150 during AndaSeat's gaming chair deals. Some of the brand's best gaming chairs are discounted heavily for International Women's Day.

The deepest saving on offer during these gaming chair deals is reserved for the AndaSeat Jungle Series, which is down to just $199.99 (was $350). It's a price point that we've seen before, though, still a stellar price given the build quality and ruggedness of the unit, especially at under the $200 mark. As far as cheap gaming chairs go, it's a hard value proposition to beat compared to what is commonly seen from lesser established brands in this price range.

Should you have your heart set on a pink gaming chair, though, the Pretty In Pink model returns to the lowest price that we've seen it listed for at only $299.99 (was $450) with coupon code Pink100. Given that this colorway is far from the most common in the gaming chair scene, this deal represents a great opportunity to get yourself something a little different for your setup.

Additionally, you can save 10% on the new AndaSeat Phantom 3 Series with discount code GirlPower at checkout. At the time of writing, only the Elegant Black model is available right away, but you can also pre-order other colorways, including Creamy Pink and Cloudy White, for $314.99 (was $350) as well. The rest of the line is due to ship towards the end of March.

Today's best gaming chair deals

AndaSeat Jungle Series | $350 $199.99 at AndaSeat

Save $150 - While the AndaSeat Jungle Series has been sold at this rate before, we've never seen this particular model cheaper than this. Considering you're getting a premium gaming chair from an established brand at under the $200 mark, this is a fantastic offer.



AndaSeat Pretty In Pink | $450 $299.99 at AndaSeat

Save $150 with coupon code Pink100 - The Pretty In Pink returns to the lowest price that we have seen it sell for yet. If you're after a high-end model with more uncommon aesthetics, then this gaming chair deal is hard to argue against.



AndaSeat Phantom 3 Series | $350 $314.99 at Anda Seat

Save 10% with coupon code GirlPower - While only the Elegant Black model is available right away, you can also save on the other colorways, such as Creamy Pink, Cloudy White, and Ash Gray, which are due to launch at the end of the month. Don't miss your chance to get one of the brand's new flagship models discounted today.



More of today's best gaming chair deals

And if you want to cast a wider net in finding more gaming chair deals, our price comparison tech is here to help with offers on the latest and greatest from around the web.

Furnish your setup in style with the best gaming desks and best standing desks.