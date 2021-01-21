An Avenger will die in Marvel's Mech Strike mecha drama - spoilers

Writer Jed MacKay and artist Carlos Magno's upcoming Avengers: Mech Strike limited series revolves around the blockbuster premise of Earth's Mightiest Heroes piloting mecha-style giant robot suits. But it's not all fun and games, as Marvel's just-released April 2021 solicitations foretell a tragedy about to befall the Avengers in Mech Strike #3.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"An Avenger has fallen! But the Avengers have no time to mourn their fallen friend — not when the world is ending," reads Marvel's official solicitation for Avengers: Mech Strike #3. As their enemy's masterplan unfolds and the planet erupts into chaos, the Avengers stand strong against endless enemies," it continues. "But only a shocking new ally can help them to turn the tide. For if the Avengers fall...so too does Earth."

It's unclear which Avenger might become a casualty as the series hits its third issue. The cover of Avengers: Mech Strike #3 shows several members of the team previously known to be piloting mechs in the story, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Black Widow all in combat around Avengers Mountain, centered around the dormant Celestial that resides inside the team's headquarters.

As far as the villains the team is fighting are concerned, that itself remains something of a question to be revealed as the story goes on. But it seems the new foe is strong enough to require not just new weapons to defeat, but possibly even new Avengers, with the solicitation's mention of "a shocking new ally."

Given the giant-robot themes of Avengers: Mech Strike, could the dormant Celestial be the shocking new ally required to take on the big threat?

Avengers: Mech Strike #3 is scheduled for release on April 7.

