America’s sweetheart Pedro Pascal is starring in an A24 rom-com from the director of one of 2023's best films to make all of your wildest dreams come true

Pedro Pascal is in talks to star in an A24 rom-com from Past Lives director Celine Song – and we haven't even mentioned who's co-starring yet.

Per Variety, Pascal is set to lead Materialists, a "New York-set rom-com following a high-end matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man." Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans are also in talks to star alongside Pascal.

Song's Past Lives received five Golden Globe nominations, three BAFTA Film Award nominations, and is currently up for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards. The romantic drama stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo as two childhood friends who are reunited for a week after decades spent apart.

Pascal has a lot on his plate right now what with The Last of Us season 2, Gladiator 2, and now Marvel's Fantastic Four. The actor leads all three projects, with the latter making him the Marvel Cinematic Universe's official Reed Richards (after John Krasinski portrayed a multiverse version in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness). Pascal also makes an appearance in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls, starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Johnson recently narrated and executive-produced the documentary The Disappearance of Shere Hite, and starred alongside Sean Penn in the drama Daddio. She's set to star as Madame Webb in Sony's upcoming movie of the same name.

Last year, Evans starred in Netflix's Pain Hustlers alongside Emily Blunt and Apple TV Plus's Ghosted alongside Ana de Armas. He can be seen next in Red One, a Christmas-themed action-adventure flick that also stars Dwayne Johnson, Kiernan Shipka, and Lucy Liu.

Materialists does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.