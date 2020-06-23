American Horror Story spinoff series will be Hulu-exclusive

Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story spinoff will premiere exclusively on Hulu's FX hub, moving away from the Disney-owned basic cable network where the mainline series typically debuts.

Per THR, it was announced by Hulu that both American Horror Stories and the series based on Y: The Last Man would be moving to Hulu as part of an effort by Disney to prioritize digital platforms.

American Horror Stories was casually revealed in an Instagram post by series creator Ryan Murphy last month. Accordingly, it'll be an anthology series featuring one-hour self-contained episodes, each telling a complete story. The root series, American Horror Story, tells a story over 10 episodes each season and will continue in addition to the spinoff series.

Sadly, American Horror Story season 10 was recently delayed to 2021 after previously being scheduled to air this fall. There's no telling if we'll see its companion series debut alongside it next year, but that would seem remarkably efficient of FX to produce an entirely new series and have it ready to air so soon after being revealed.

It was revealed back in February that Succession star Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast of American Horror Story season 10, marking the actor's first recurring role on a TV show. We also know series regulars Kathy Bates, Billy Lourd, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock to be returning.

No matter where you are in the world, here's how to stream American Horror Story in your region.