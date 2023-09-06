First AHS: Delicate trailer promises babies, body horror, and a bunch of Kim Kardashian looks

The first trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate has arrived – and it's just as bizarre as you probably expected.

AHS veteran Emma Roberts stars as Anna, an actress who is finally achieving the stardom she's always wanted. She also wants a baby, too, but her husband is gaslight-y, her pal Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) thinks it's a bad idea, and she's being stalked by a gynecologist named Meg (Cara Delevingne). There's also some weird spider imagery, blood, screaming, and other Ryan Murphy staples.

Per the official synopsis: "After multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood."

Though she isn't featured too heavily in the trailer, it's likely that Kardashian will be the second main character – though whether she's an antagonist or protagonist remains to be seen – as all of the promo thus far has featured both her and Roberts dressed like creepy pregnant spider women.

Unlike past seasons, Delicate is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Vega. The season will also be split into two parts.

The cast includes Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Leslie Grossman, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Odessa A'zion, Julie White, Debra Monk, Dominic Burgess, and Zachary Quinto.

AHS: Delicate Part One premieres September 20 on Hulu and FX. Part Two does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the best Hulu TV shows to stream right now.