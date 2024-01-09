Amazon Prime Video to adapt Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' noir classic Criminal

A TV adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' long-running neo-noir saga Criminal is on the way from Prime Video according to Variety.

Although very few details of the show have been revealed, it's known that Brubaker himself has written the pilot script and will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner on the series alongside crime novelist Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, and Phillip Barnett. Legendary Television will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

"Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible," said Brubaker. "And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan's vision for the show is even more incredible."

(Image credit: Image Comics)

"Criminal is a beloved graphic novel created by the most iconic team in the history of comics," said Nick Pepper, head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development at Amazon MGM Studios - with only a tiny bit of overhype there. "I know our global Prime Video customers will immediately embrace this story, and I look forward to working with Ed, Jordan, and the team to bring it to the screen."

Criminal started out at the (now defunct) Marvel imprint Icon Comics back in 2006 where it ran until 2011, comprising four limited series and six collected editions. The series took a break for a few years before moving over to Image. A few new one-shots and the standalone novella, My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, followed, before a new series proper ran from 2019 to 2020.

While each of the comic's arcs are self-contained, featuring different characters and stories, they all inhabit the same noir-tinged and bloody underworld. They're fantastic and the thought of Brubaker helping to steer the show is very exciting. We'll be keeping a keen eye on this one...

