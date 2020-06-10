Amazon listings reportedly leak PS5 and Xbox Series X prices, but they're incredibly suspect

Screenshots of multiple Amazon pre-order listings showing the PS5 price have appeared online, but they don't inspire much confidence.

Per Twitter sleuth Wario64 , a recent post to HotUKDeals claims that the Amazon UK shopping app leaked the PS5 price. One user said they were able to pre-order the console for £599 (around $750), but nobody ever actually shared a store link. The price itself seems a bit on the high end, but the bigger problem is that these listings no longer appear in the store's app or website, which immediately calls them into question.

That's not the only red flag, either, or even the biggest. The original listing is for a "2020 Dummy ASIN Sony PS5 1 2TB," while the user who claims to have pre-ordered the console followed a link for a "2020 Dummy ASIN Sony PS5 2 2TB." The fact that there are two functionally identical listings for a PS5 1 and PS5 2, both with the same size solid state drive, is definitely strange.

Speaking of solid state drives, that's probably the biggest issue here. Sony has already confirmed that the base PS5 SSD clocks in at 825GB. Once the company releases a list of compatible M2 SSDs, players will be able to add more storage by installing another drive, but there's been no mention of a 2TB console. Even with the rounding you get with console pre-installations, it's hard to imagine an 825GB drive being marketed as a 1TB model, and 2TB is a comparatively astronomical figure.

Rather than forged screenshots, all of this suggests that these listings are just stab-in-the-dark placeholders from Amazon which aren't indicative of the final PS5 price. Similar listings have reportedly been found for the Xbox Series X, and they should be treated with equal suspicion. As it stands, it's safe to say that we won't know the prices of next-gen consoles until Sony and Microsoft confirm them.

Update: We've now confirmed that similar Xbox Series X price listings can be found on Amazon UK if you view the store as a seller.

(Image credit: Amazon)

These aren't live listings, so you can't actually pre-order anything, but they are technically viewable if you have a seller account. That said, they have the same hangups as the PS5 listings above: they show the same price of £599 for three different models with varying solid state drive sizes. In other words, they should also be treated as blind placeholders.