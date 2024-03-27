Amazon is releasing one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made and other classics for free online

Amazon has made four classic feature films free to stream and download for free.

2001: A Space Odyssey, A Christmas Story, The Replacements, and Ernest Saves Christmas are now available to rent or buy for free on Prime Video. It previously cost $14.99 to digitally own each one.

2001: A Space Odyssey, directed by none other than Stanley Kubrick, is arguably the greatest science fiction movie of all time. The award-winning pic follows a group of astronauts and scientists (and their sentient computer HAL) who embark on a journey to the planet Jupiter in order to investigate an alien monolith. 2001 received four Oscar nominations, including Best Film, with Kubrick taking home the Academy Award for Best Special Effects.

A Christmas Story, one of the most famous holiday flicks ever made, follows a little boy named Ralphie who just wants a BB gun for Christmas...but the adults around him don't make it very easy (and neither does the scary Mall Santa, for that matter). It has some of the most iconic imagery in pop culture history (hello, leg lamp) and, like 2001: A Space Odyssey, is preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Perhaps the most cult-classic-y of the bunch is The Replacements, a 2000 sports comedy starring Keanu Reeves, Gene Hackman, and Jon Favreau. The sports comedy sees the owner of a Washington football team scramble to find a solution after the entire team goes on strike just before playoff season starts.

Why Amazon decided to make these particular movies free, we don't know, and we're not complaining. We also don't know how long the free option will last, so you should grab your digital copies now before they return to the original price.

