Amazing God of War Ragnarok fan theory suggests the release date itself is tied to Norse mythology

The theory suggests that Ragnarok's release date could be related to the next Blood Moon

God of War Ragnarok
A God of War Ragnarok fan theory has suggested that the sequel's release date was influenced by the moon, and developer Santa Monica hasn't ruled it out. 

As this Twitter user (opens in new tab) has theorized, it's possible that God of War Ragnarok's release date was decided by the total lunar eclipse happening this month. If you weren't aware, a total lunar eclipse (also known as a 'Blood Moon') is the celestial event that sees the sun, the earth, and the moon align perfectly with each other. Due to this, the moon appears red in the sky, hence 'Blood Moon.'

So what's this got to do with God of War? Well, as explained in the tweet, in Norse mythology, it is believed that a total lunar eclipse happens when Sköll - a wolf that chases the sun - and Hati - a wolf who chases the moon - succeed in capturing the two. It's thought that when the moon turns red (Blood Moon), this signifies that the two have devoured the sun and the moon - which also means that Ragnarök has begun. 

And what date is the total eclipse due to take place this month? November 8. And when does God of War Ragnarok officially release? November 9. Although just a theory and probably just a huge coincidence, the game's developer Santa Monica Studio hasn't exactly debunked this theory after it quote retweeted the fan's theory and added three thinking face emojis to it. 

It looks like we'll have to figure this one out for ourselves for now as Sony thanks the universe for potentially the best marketing strategy it's ever accidentally had. Meanwhile, while we all anxiously wait just two more days for the God of War sequel to release, find out what the first hour plays like with our God of War Ragnarok gameplay preview

If you'd rather go into the game blind, take a look at our games like God of War list to find something to keep you busy while we wait. 

