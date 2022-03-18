All of Tony Stark's friends are dead in Iron Man #18 preview .... and he killed them

Compared to the thunder gods and Gamma-powered monsters he hangs out with on the Avengers, Tony Stark's super-science seems almost down-to-earth (at least in relative superhero terms). But in recent issues of the Iron Man ongoing title, Tony's been caught up in a cosmic conundrum. After being inundated with the Power Cosmic during an encounter on Galactus' ship he's been imbued with the power of a so-called 'Iron God.'

However, Tony's absolute power seems to be absolutely corrupting him, and a new preview of interior pages from March 23's Iron Man #18 follows up on his most recent godly act: killing nearly all of his allies including War Machine, Leap-Frog, Gargoyle, and others, leaving only Patsy Walker/Hellcat alive to deal with the aftermath.

Here's the gallery of pages from writer Christopher Cantwell, artists Lan Medina and Frank D'Armata, and letterer Joe Caramagna:

Including Iron Man #18, there are only two issues left of the 'Books of Korvac' storyline, and it seems to be building to a huge moment for Tony Stark and Patsy Walker, as Marvel has revealed that Tony is about to ask Patsy to marry him.

It seems like she's gonna say yes, too - but their relationship is already fraught with controversy both thanks to Tony's actions as the 'Iron God,' and due to Patsy's former associations with the infernal family of her ex-husband Daimon Hellstrom the Son of Satan, which will be explored in an upcoming Iron Man/Hellcat annual.

All that said, maybe after this ordeal, Tony and Patsy will deserve a little bit of wedded bliss - but how often does that actually happen to superheroes?

Will Iron Man and Hellcat's romance rank among the best superhero super-couples of all time?