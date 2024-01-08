Alienware unveils completely redesigned M16 gaming laptop at CES 2024

A new year brings a whole new crop of Alienware gaming laptops to the CES showfloor and 2024 isn't disappointing. Dell is showing off three new devices this year; the Alienware M16 R2, Alienware x16 R2, and the massive Alienware M18 R2.

While the biggest changes have hit the M16 R2, there are still incremental upgrades to the more expensive X16 and M18 lines in here. Between a jump to Intel's Core Ultra and 14th generation processors and additional storage options there's a solid amount for new buyers to be aware of in these latter two models, though the overall developments are less exciting than that of the M16.

That's because Alienware has taken some of its loudest feedback to heart with the latest iteration of one of the best gaming laptops on the market. With a smaller footprint and a far more portable form factor, everything's ticking in the right direction away from the cumbersome juggernauts we've been reviewing for years in a row.

You'll find more information on each of Dell's Alienware gaming laptops unveiled at CES 2024 just below.

Big changes hit Alienware M16 R2

(Image credit: Dell)

We'll kick off with the biggest changes to the lineup. The Alienware M16 R2 has been redesigned for 2024, aiming to provide players with the more portable form factor the machine has been crying out for over the last few years. That shelf towards the rear of the machine is completely gone - a massive relief for anyone after the power of Alienware without the unnecessary extra bulk. Overall, the footprint has been reduced by 15% while also upgrading the internals to Intel's Ultra H Series processors.

There's a drawback to this more portable design, though. The new Alienware M16 R2 will only be configurable with Nvidia's RTX 40-Series graphics cards up to an RTX 4070. The previous generation was available with 4080 and even 4090 cards, so those after a more performance-heavy machine are being pushed towards the x16 R2 model instead. That's not as bad a deal as it first sounds - after all, the M16 R2 is being marketed as a more everyday player-friendly device. Casual users won't need the additional power provided by these top shelf graphics cards, and will find far greater benefit in the more compact design instead.

Dell has also redesigned its Alienware Cryo-tech thermals with two ultra-thin fans running with 94 blades a piece and four copper heat pipes for airflow. That makes way for a new Stealth Mode, which aims to keep those fans quiet while reducing other battery draws like RGB lighting. The Alienware M16 R2 will ship with a 240Hz QHD+ display panel on all models, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processors, up to 64GB of user upgradeable DDR5 RAM, and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware M16 R2 Specs Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Graphics Nvidia RTX 4050 | Nvidia RTX 4060 | Nvidia RTX 4070 Memory 8GB | 16GB | 32GB | 64GB Storage 512GB | 1TB | 2TB | 4TB | 8TB SSD Display 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz Dimensions 23.5 x 249.4 x 363.9 mm Weight 2.55kg | 2.61kg

Alienware x16 R2 catches up

(Image credit: Dell)

If you're after something with a little more power in 2024, the Alienware x16 R2 has also had a refresh. The headline here is the x16 R2 now comes with a 240Hz refresh rate QHD+ display as standard (up from the 165Hz that felt particularly old school in last year's market). Elsewhere, however, the x16 R2 has been updated with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processors, additional 8TB storage options, boosted Cyro-tech Cooling tech under the hood, and WiFi 7 ready connectivity.

This is an iterative upgrade, then, rather than the full redesign we've seen with the M16 R2. You're still getting the full spread of RTX 4060 - RTX 4090 graphics options, all in that super premium chassis in all its crisp RGB glory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware X16 R2 Specs Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H | Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Graphics Nvidia RTX 4060 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Nvidia RTX 4090 Memory 16GB | 32GB Storage 512GB | 1TB | 2TB | 4TB | 8TB SSD Display 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz Dimensions 18.5 x 289.9 x 364.8 mm Weight 2.72kg

Alienware M18 R2 doubles down

(Image credit: Alienware)

The Alienware M18 R2 hasn't gone through the same design overhaul as the M16 this year, which is sensible - this is a desktop replacement that doesn't concern itself with any semblance of portability in the first place. Instead, Dell has doubled down on the power under the hood here, offering 270W of total performance power in its new model, with upgraded Intel Core HX processors under the hood. The M18 packs Intel's 14th generation i7 and i9 models, (i7-14650HX, i7-14700HX, and i9-14900HX models in particular), with Nvidia graphics running from RTX 4060 to RTX 4090.

Again, this is an iterative update, though with a boost up to 10TB of potential storage space and those Cryo-tech improvements inside as well. We've still got a 165Hz QHD+ display here, though - concerning with Razer already offering 240Hz on its configuration last year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Alienware M18 R2 Specs Processor Intel i7-14650HX | Intel i7-14700HX | Intel i9-14900HX Graphics Nvidia RTX 4060 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Nvidia RTX 4090 Memory 16GB | 32GB | 64GB Storage 512GB | 1TB | 2TB | 4TB | 8TB | 10TB SSD Display 18-inch QHD+ 165Hz | 18-inch FHD+ 480Hz Dimensions 26.7 x 319.9 x 410.3 mm Weight Undisclosed

