After failing to nerf GTA Online's most hated vehicle last year, Rockstar just doubled its price

One of GTA Online's most hated vehicles has had its price more than doubled after Rockstar tried and failed to nerf the vehicle last year.

That vehicle would be the Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2, which Rockstar reveals (opens in new tab)has seen its price more than double. The controversial bike has seen its cost go from GTA$3,890,250 to GTA$8,000,000 with immediate effect via the new adjustment.

In the newswire, Rockstar writes that "some vehicles with outsized utility, performance, or powerful weaponry will see their prices increased." The developer highlights the Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 as one such vehicle, clearly alluding to the bike's overpowered nature.

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 is seriously hated among GTA Online's player base because of its powerful homing missiles. Yes, Rockstar somehow thought giving a hoverbike effective homing missiles was a good idea, and everyone uses them to wind up other players typically. If you see someone using a Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2, you know you're in for a bad time.

If you're wondering why the hoverbike has seen its price increase, Rockstar has tried and failed - twice - to nerf the vehicle. One nerf came back in September 2022, when the Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 saw its homing missile decrease in effectiveness and increase in lock-on time, and saw the cooldown timer for its countermeasures increase.

Apparently, these nerfs were never enough to dissuade GTA Online players from using the Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2 to grief others. Although this would've been simple to find out if one were to hop into a GTA Online world and hang around for a few hours.

It'll be interesting to see whether this price increase cuts down on people using the Pegassi Oppressor Mk 2. It's a good move from Rockstar, but considering most GTA Online players are millionaires several times over, this price increase might not be enough.

