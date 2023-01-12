After delaying Skull and Bones for the sixth time, Ubisoft promises new showcase for tomorrow

Ubisoft may have delayed Skull and Bones six times across several years, but the game is still lively enough to turn up for a new gameplay showcase apparently coming tomorrow, January 13.

Skull and Bones ' latest delay, which has pushed the game to a vague window of early 2023 - 24, was among the biggest disappointments in Ubisoft's latest financial report, the conditions of which reportedly saw the company "laughed at" in acquisition talks even before a controversial email from CEO Yves Guillemot effectively pinned responsibility on staff.

Nevertheless, the official Skull and Bones Twitter account is eager to show its stuff. "Our determination and focus remains the same," the devs said in a statement (opens in new tab) posted today, "offer the best in-game experience possible to our players from day one. This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests."

"We also have an array of exciting content coming up on our social channels and ready to be shared with you," it continues. "Starting tomorrow, with our latest episode of The Deck, bringing new and exclusive gameplay footage focused on our game's lore."

When exactly this new footage will arrive is currently unclear, and it doesn't seem to be a grand-old thing but rather a nice little update. Even so, any sign of life is welcome at this point as Skull and Bones teeters precariously over a pit of vaporware which is now inhabited by a total of seven projects that Ubisoft has canceled in the last six months alone amid trying financial straits.