After calling flying bugs "propaganda" and blue lasers "not real", Helldivers 2 director crumbles as one soldier captures both in a single screenshot

Helldivers 2 players have finally secured undeniable proof of blue lasers and flying Terminids appearing in the game, much to the dismay of the game's director.

Helldivers 2 game director Johan Pilestedt has spent the last week having a bit of fun with players. The game director first rejected screenshots showing flying Terminid enemies, dubbing them "propaganda from bug sympathizers," and later denounced supposed blue beams appearing in the sky, saying they weren't real, and couldn't hurt you.

Pilestedt has a lot of explaining to do now. In the screenshot just below, one Helldivers 2 player has managed to capture a shot that not only shows the blue beams streaking across the sky but also the fake flying bug enemies - the Helldivers 2 Shriekers - soaring overhead and bearing down hard on the player character and their Super Earth allies.

That's a lot of evidence for Pilestedt to try and deny, and to be fair to the game director, he hasn't even tried avoiding the topic. The director simply responds to the same screenshot being reposted on Twitter with "Nooo.....," so you can forget the propaganda machine rapidly spinning back up to try and denounce this new damning finding.

Obviously, this is all in good humor, and the Helldivers 2 players are taking it as such. "Super Earth can't hide the truth forever!" writes one Twitter user in response to the game director. Another Twitter user says they will immediately dial up their local Democracy Officer and report Pilestedt, as Helldivers 2 itself urges players to do with traitors to Super Earth.

For those that don't already know, the blue beams have been speculated to tease the return of the Illuminate faction from the original Helldivers. The faction can allegedly use some tricky teleporting abilities, which should make them an absolute nightmare to fight. Here's hoping Game Master Joel isn't about to unleash them upon Super Earth's defenders too soon.

Helldivers 2 has been a masterclass in making live service games fun, from handling balance patches to surprising players with unannounced updates.