After a fire at the studio, co-op horror darling Phasmophobia delays console launch to October

Phasmophobia's long-awaited console launch has been delayed due to a fire at developer Kinetic Games' office building.

Previously scheduled to go live in August, the Phasmophobia console release date for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PSVR 2 has now been pushed to "the week leading up to Halloween this October." The studio says a fire broke out at its office building and, naturally, made it difficult for the developers to get the console update ready to ship.

"Due to a recent fire incident at our office building and unpredicted development issues, our ability to test and develop has been significantly impacted," reads a statement from Kinetic's Twitter account. "We are now aiming for a special launch during the week leading up to Halloween this October. This gives us the needed time to perfect and fine-tune everything. Your patience and understanding mean everything to us, and we can't wait to bring Phasmophobia to consoles."

Phasmophobia first launched into Steam Early Access back in September 2020, quickly becoming a viral sensation on Twitch and elsewhere. Its popularity has waned in the years since but, thanks to a consistent stream of updates including its "biggest" ever just this month, it still maintains a sizable player base according to the latest Steam Charts data. Its launch on console will undoubtedly bring a nice boost too, but not until we're well and truly into spooky season territory - which could very well be to its benefit!

