After 7 years, The Witcher 3's next-gen quest finally opens Velen's mysterious locked door

The Witcher 3's Netflix DLC will open a door that's remained closed since the original game first released in 2015.

Veterans of CD Projekt Red's RPG might remember The Devil's Pit in Velen, where Geralt finds himself immediately after leaving White Orchard. There's a door to a mine there that's been closed ever since The Witcher 3 first launched, but now, according to Eurogamer (opens in new tab), the new-gen version of the game will open the doors for a new quest.

What happens after the doors open is a new scavenger, treasure hunt-style quest, containing gear from Netflix's The Witcher series. Eurogamer reports that the showdown at the end of the mine is "memorable," but don't expect this to be a massive questline: the entire thing should take you right around half an hour to complete, with a few differentiating endings.

For Eurogamer, the Netflix crossover quest was reportedly set at level 15 for the player. Considering that players likely won't be above level 10 when they exit White Orchard for the first time, they might have to proceed with other activities and quests in Velen in The Witcher 3, before returning to the big mine to undertake the new crossover quest later on.

The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X versions finally launch next week on December 14, free of charge for anyone who already owns any version of the game. The new versions will feature 60FPS gameplay, or ray tracing at 30FPS, as well as several bug fixes for broken quests, and completely overhauled visuals, among other quality-of-life improvements.

