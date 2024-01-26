After 33 years, this NES co-op cult classic is getting a gorgeous SNES-style upgrade from one of the best retro remake studios around

All it took was one look at the pedigree of the devs behind Shadow of the Ninja Reborn for it to rocket up my wishlist for new games of 2024 - but then the trailer absolutely confirmed that this is one to watch for retro enthusiasts.

The original Shadow of the Ninja was a 1990 NES action-platformer that took more than a few cues from Ninja Gaiden. While not quite as tight as that stone-cold 8-bit classic, Shadow of the Ninja stood out with its Contra-style 2-player co-op mode, and combined with its goofy cyberpunk story of an evil, magical emperor taking over the good ol' USA, it's come to gather a cult following over the years.

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn is a full remake of that original game, but it doesn't get modern graphics. Instead, we're getting a gorgeous SNES-style revamp, though with far more detailed and beautiful pixel art than would've been possible on genuine 16-bit hardware. The classic framework remains intact, but expanded with a widescreen playfield and added elements like new weapons and items.

The original Shadow of the Ninja was published by Natsume, and this modern version is being developed by Tengo Project - a studio under the current Natsume umbrella that's developed the likes of Wild Guns Reloaded, The Ninja Saviors: Return of the Warriors, and Pocky & Rocky Reshrined. You'll be forgiven for not recognizing those titles (they've all generally gone under the modern gaming radar), but those are quietly some of the best retro remakes around, revamping cult classic games with modern conveniences without losing sight of the charms of those original titles.

Tengo Project is notable in part because its developers are genuine veterans of the retro game era, with credits going as far back as the NES. The Steam page for Shadow of the Ninja Reborn notes that "even though the average age of the team members is now 55, their passion for game development remains strong."

Shadow of the Ninja Reborn had previously been slated for a spring 2024 release, but has recently been delayed to the summer. The news came alongside a brief new trailer showing some direct comparisons between the new game and the 8-bit original, and it's looking like a veritable feast for retro enthusiasts that'll be well worth the wait.

