After 23 years, the original RuneScape creator is making a new anti-grind MMO that's "opposed to the onslaught of microtransactions in modern MMOs"

23 years after RuneScape classic, its creator is back with a relaxing MMORPG said to have anti-grind gameplay and "hours upon hours" of free content.

On March 13, Adam Gower, co-founder of RuneScape studio Jagex, announced that his new studio, Fen Research, has been working on a new kind of MMO called Brighter Shores. In a press release, it's confirmed that the project has been in the works for a decade, along with its new Fenforge engine.

Brighter Shores promises Gower's signature style – which will instantly look familiar to RuneScape fans – as well as a "smoother, more enjoyable" take that aims to reduce the "grindy gameplay often found in the genre" using "innovative game design," which sounds like quite the shift from RuneScape's famous, intentional grind. It will be free-to-play with an optional premium pass, apparently with hours and hours of content available for free as "opposed to the onslaught of microtransactions in modern MMOs and free-to-play games."

The first trailer for the game was released today, and it certainly lives up to its "cozy" and "relaxing" description. In it, we see players fighting enemies, investigating potential threats, and being good members of the community. There are also opportunities to learn things like magic, alchemy, and basic survival skills like fishing, blacksmithing, and more.

So what will we be doing in Brighter Shores? Initially based in Hopeport, the game will give players a "relaxing respite from daily life" as they take on the role of a town guard. As part of this, players encounter many quirky characters and fascinating foes, and explore the fantasy world of Adothria. Shaking things up even further, Brighter Shores ditches the traditional classes (mage, rogue, warrior) and instead introduces three new options: Cryoknight, Hammermage, and Guardian.

Brighter Shores is set to release on PC and Mac (via Steam ) later this year. Although the MMO will be free-to-play, Fen Research is promising an all-inclusive premium pass that'll cater to players who are after extra quests, adventures, and stories, as well as added features like player trading and special character names – again, sort of like RuneScape's membership. Regular updates are expected beyond the game's launch.



“Creating this game has been a real labor of love," Gower said in a press release. "At times it has felt like an insurmountably ambitious task, so it's amazing to finally see it coming together in the way I hoped. I can’t wait to see the world full of players enjoying what we have created.”

