Activision Blizzard president confident acquisition will close by June

Earlier today on November 9, as reported by Yahoo Finance (opens in new tab), Activision Blizzard head Bobby Kotick reportedly sent round an internal email to celebrate the publisher's recent success. Kotick also turned his attention to the European Commission, who he mentions has "entered the second phase of our review in the region."

Last week, an outlet reported that the EU was considering launching an "advanced probe" into Microsoft's attempted buyout of Activision Blizzard. The internal email from Kotick actually confirms that the EU has in fact launched the advanced probe, otherwise known as "Phase Two" of its investigation into the merger.

Despite this intense review in Europe, Kotick is confident about the deal closing. So confident, in fact, that the Activision Blizzard president writes in the email that they "expect to close in Microsoft’s current fiscal year ending June 2023," meaning Activision Blizzard expects to be acquired in just under eight months from now at the latest.

"We remain excited about the great games we continue to release, the growth we expect greater industry investment from so many companies will generate, and completing the merger with Microsoft so we can better compete," Kotick writes, concluding the internal email to staff.

Earlier this year in September, the UK government also raised concerns about the Activision Blizzard acquisition, although that didn't stop Microsoft's CEO expressing optimism about the deal getting approved just a few weeks later. The month prior in August, Saudi Arabia became the first nation to officially approve the deal, but it remains to be seen how the European Commission, and the FTA in the US, will review the acquisition.

