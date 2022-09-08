Action Comics #1050 to launch a "new era" for Superman comics

Once father and son are reunited this fall, Earth's two Supermen will face their biggest battle to date with Lex Luthor. Following multiple teasers of the lead-up to what DC is billing as the "milestone" Action Comics #1050, the publisher has released the official solicitation text and 26 covers (not a typo) – and is teasing the setup for "a new era of Superman comics."

Action Comics #1050 is a 48-page special that takes place after Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and after Clark Kent returns from battling Mongul on Warworld while his son, Jon Kent, takes on Henry Bendix on Earth-0/Prime. The reunion between Clark, Jon, and Lois is cut short by an attack from Lex Luthor that will change the planet itself.

Action Comics #1050 main cover by Steve Beach (Image credit: DC)

But how?

According to the Action Comics #1050 solicitation text, Lex has stolen something so important from Clark's life that it has the potential to alter everything. It seems neither Superman can take a break from crises right now.

"Writing Action Comics for the past two years has been one of the most rewarding writing experiences I've ever had, and everything that's happened in that time – Future State, Superman: Son of Kal-El, The Warworld Saga, and Kal-El Returns – has all been building to Action Comics #1050," Phillip Kennedy Johnson says in the announcement.

"Clark Kent has returned to Earth stronger than ever, Jon has fully come into his own, and the Superfamily is poised to make Metropolis the true City of Tomorrow. It's no overstatement to say Action Comics #1050 is a NEW BEGINNING for Superman, and the era that's about to begin is as bright and fun and exciting as anything fans have ever seen at DC Comics."

This special anniversary issue will feature writing by Johnson, Superman: Son of Kal-El series writer Tom Taylor, and Dark Crisis writer Joshua Williamson. It will also feature interior art by Mike Perkins, Clayton Henry, and Nick Dragotta, and main cover art by Steve Beach, seen here.

Below, you can check out more than 25 variant covers by some of the biggest artists in comics.

"As a huge Superman fan, it's a great honor to be asked to write in the pages of Action Comics, and the Return of Kal-El has all been building to this moment," Taylor says. "After this issue, Clark and Jon Kent's world will really be changed forever. And the shocking events of Action Comics #1050 are just the beginning. This issue will also tease the surprises, conflicts, and the great threats to come for the Superman family."

Williamson adds, "Superman IS DC Comics and there is no greater honor than getting to write Clark Kent, Jon Kent, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor again. Tom and Phillip have been kicking ass on the Superline for the last two years and they have awesome plans for the future. It's a joy to be working with them to tie together some of the different plot threads in the DC Universe in this oversized special anniversary issue. I've been a fan of Nick Dragotta for years and collaborating with him on our Superman pages is a dream come true."

The lead-up to Action Comics #1050 begins September 27 with a six-part crossover arc entitled 'Kal-El Returns,' which takes place between Johnson's Action Comics #1047-1049 and Taylor's Superman: Son of Kal-El #16-18.

Action Comics #1050 will be available December 27.