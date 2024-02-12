Acclaimed N64-style spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie and Spyro finally gets the Nintendo Switch release it deserves

Cavern of Dreams, a self-styled N64-inspired 3D platformer that we previously likened to a Banjo-Kazooie and Spyro spiritual successor, is getting a much-needed Nintendo Switch release on February 29.

Cavern of Dreams first launched on Steam last October and very quickly garnered almost universally positive reviews for its nostalgic atmosphere, charmingly sweet story, and compelling mix of platforming and puzzle-solving. Basically, if you have any sort of affinity for the N64/PS1 era of collect-a-thons, you'll probably find a lot to love in Cavern of Dreams. And in just a couple weeks time, you'll be able to play it on its rightful home (extra points for using the official Nintendo Switch N64 controller, provided you're lucky enough to have been able to find one.)

Channeling Spyro specifically, Cavern of Dreams puts you in the paws of a young dragon named Flynn, who's tasked with exploring various four distinct worlds to find and rescue his unhatched siblings after they were stolen by a "mysterious villain." It's a fairly short game at around five hours, which is absolutely A-OK with me as I struggle to find time for new games when most of my favorites - *cough* Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth *cough* - easily threaten to take 100 hours of my life from me.

Of course, while to me the Nintendo Switch is the natural home for a game like Cavern of Dreams, it's actually Xbox maker Microsoft that now owns both Spyro and Banjo and is in fact has expressed an eagerness to revive a bunch of dormant Xbox-owned IP, although not specifically those two series.

