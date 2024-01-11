First trailer for Scream directors' Universal monster movie sees Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens kidnap a ballerina vampire

Melissa Barrera and Dan Stevens play professional crooks who get more than they bargained for in the first trailer for Abigail, a new Universal monster movie from Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Also starring Kathryn Newton, Giancarlo Esposito, the late Angus Cloud, and Matilda breakout Alisha Weir in the titular role, the film follows a ragtag team of kidnappers who realize too late that the 12-year-old girl they've been asked to keep captive isn't just the daughter of a powerful criminal; she's a vampire. And a ballet-dancing one at that...

In the teaser, which you can watch above, the group break into the youngster's home and ferry her to an isolated mansion at the behest of Giancarlo Esposito's dapper ringleader. "You all came highly recommended. You know the rules," he explains. "No real names, no backstories, no cell phones."

"So whose kid is she?" Barrera's "Joey" asks. "A very wealthy man who's about to be $50 million poorer," Esposito replies. "See you in 24 hours." That is... if they survive the night.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The remainder of the clip promises Radio Silence's signature, blood-soaked mix of horror and humor as the tables turn and Abigail proves she's no whimpering victim. Think Ready or Not meets Don't Breathe...

"Okay, how do we kill a vampire," Joey asks, to which Newton's character quips: "What are we talking about? Like a Anne Rice? True Blood? You know, Twilight?!" Fortunately, it doesn't take them long to deduce that a stake through the heart or sunlight is probably the best method, but morning feels a long way away when you're trying to evade the fangs of a plié-perfecting preteen.

"Vampire on my ass!" Kevin Durand's character shrieks at one point, which sums up what kind of tongue-in-cheek romp we should be expecting. We can't wait.

Abigail releases on April 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.