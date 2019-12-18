A Quiet Place 2 teaser trailer is a silent nightmare

The follow-up to John Krasinski's 2018 horror darling A Quiet Place just got its first teaser trailer and poster. The half-minute teaser shows the Abbott family anxiously trekking into the unknown directly following the events of the first film. A full-length trailer will be released on New Year's Day.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Here's Paramount's official synopsis for A Quiet Place 2:

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

It's that last line that hints at a new danger in A Quiet Place 2, and I can't wait to see what it is. Could it be another creature, maybe with a new hunting advantage? Or are we about to see a human threat rise from the chaos? Cillian Murphy makes an excellent villain, and he's on the cast as "a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit" (thanks HR ).

*Spoiler warning for A Quiet Place*

John Krasinski's character died saving his family in the first film, but Krasinski has returned to write and direct A Quiet Place 2. Krasinski recently told our friends at Total Film that Emily Blunt's Evelyn sees a responsibility to help her family not just survive, but also "thrive," which could spell trouble for her small family in A Quiet Place 2.