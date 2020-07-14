A new Power Rangers title joins Mighty Morphin' relaunch for Boom! Studios

Boom!'s linewide Power Rangers comic book relaunch continues with the reveal of a second series titled simply Power Rangers #1. As with the previously announced companion series titled Mighty Morphin', Power Rangers will be written by Ryan Parrott. Francesco Mortarino will draw Power Rangers.

The series focuses on the original Rangers, now united as the Omega Rangers.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"We've spent several years building out the Power Rangers comic book universe and continuing the adventures of the Omega Rangers gives us a chance to fully explore it beyond the confines of the show," says Parrott in the series announcement. "Not only can we add more heroes and villains but we can also bring in elements from future seasons viewed through the lens of familiar characters. It's very exciting to explore new corners of the Power Rangers universe that fans have always imagined - and also never expected!"

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Power Rangers will pit the Omega Rangers against a mysterious cosmic menace with the help of an unexpected ally – the villainous Lord Drakkon, whose true intentions remain unknown.

"Lord Drakkon is back but will he save the Power Rangers...or does he have a darker plan in mind?" asks Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, Boom! Studios. "Introducing the Omega Rangers allowed us to reveal a huge piece of Power Rangers history - and Power Rangers #1 answer questions you never thought to ask!"

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Power Rangers will launch alongside Mighty Morphin' in November. More details, including new art and plot details, will be revealed at Boom!'s Comic-Con International: San Diego online event Mighty Morphin/Power Rangers Panel on July 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm PT, on the Comic-Con International website.