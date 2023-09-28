A new Elder Scrolls game just shadow-dropped, and it's basically Fallout Shelter: Skyrim Edition

The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a Fallout Shelter-style take on the Elder Scrolls universe, has shadow-dropped on mobile.

A post to the Elder Scrolls Reddit flagged the game on Android earlier today, and my immediate suspicion was that it's some sort of ripoff. Turns it out it's true-blue Bethesda, and I was able to find, download, and play the game for myself for free. I still haven't seen a single word of announcement or acknowledgement from any official Bethesda or Elder Scrolls accounts, so I'm assuming this release is an even quieter shadow-drop than the one Fallout Shelter surprised us with several years ago.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles is currently listed for early access, but according to the few minutes I've been able to log so far, it's perfectly playable. So far, it feels very familiar to Fallout Shelter. I'm expanding my castle, filling it with resource-generating utilities, and assigning citizens to those utilities to (literally) keep the lights on and make sure we have enough food. But again, I've been playing for 10 minutes, so here's how the Google Play store page describes it:

"Tell your story for generations - each day in real life covers the span of an entire year in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Train your subjects, name heirs, and maintain order to help your kingdom flourish. Will you keep your subjects happy and ensure a long life for their ruler? Or will they grow discontent and plot assassination?

"Customize your castle from the ground up, adding and expanding rooms, placing lavish decorations and inspirational monuments, and even assign subjects to workstations to ensure your castle has the resources to thrive for years to come!"

(Image credit: Bethesda)

I've already run into a few decision points with the monarch I've installed, and the opening of the game did throw me for a loop. Within five seconds I'd cheated on my wife with a Khajiit girl, and after pissing them both off was promptly assassinated. First of all, deserved. Second of all, not a great start. In my defense, I didn't ask for this and I had no other options. Heck of a scripted opener. I've now crowned a Khajiit queen to make things right, and she's fared well so far, by which I mean nobody has starved yet.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Elder Scrolls: Castles hasn't appeared on the iPhone App Store yet from what we've seen, but if this is a surprise launch, it will presumably be there before long. For now, it's out on Android and free, so like a chess player with an empty backrow, it's time to get castling.

