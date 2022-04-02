A Highland Song features Breath of the Wild-inspired climbing sequences

A Highland Song, the latest title from 80 Days studio Inkle, might look like a rhythm-action game, but it has taken part of its inspiration from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Inspired by the Scottish Highlands, A Highland Song is "a journey through the wilderness", where you play as Moira, a rather "fragile" character.

In an interview with Edge Magzine, director Joseph Humfrey admits "we've never made a game with a jump button before", and says the climbing sections are a nod to Breath of the Wild's stamina system.

Essentially it is a rhythm survival game. Humphrey says that the game isn’t a traditional crafting survival game, but he draws on his own personal experience to infusing life into the very real issues Moira faces climbing in the Highlands. For example, you'll be worrying about the temperature shifts that drop the higher you climb, meaning you must then seek shelter to prevent killing Moira from the cold.

The Highlands are rather inhospitable to people, with mountains ranging from 900-1300m and temperatures often going below freezing, “but the experience of going out into the wilderness isn’t one of just cruelty and brutal, macho survival”, adds Humfrey.

There is also the freedom that comes with such open spaces and the sense of being in tune with nature. Maybe, this is what inspired the rhythm side of the game. The players can feel immersed in the culture with the Irish folk band Talisk and Fourth Moon providing the soundtrack for the entire game.

"The music kicks in, and it procedurally generates a section of obstacles that match the shape of the music," Humfrey explains. "The longer she can stay in the music, the farther she'll get, and the better she'll feel, and the more fun you'll have."

There has been no announcement for a release date, but it will be available on PC.

Check out more about A Highland Song, Inkle's rhythm game set in the Scottish Highlands