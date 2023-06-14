A demo for my favorite simulation game's sequel is set for next week, and I can't wait

Good news to all my fellow House Flipper fanatics out there, a demo for the game's upcoming sequel is due as soon as next week.

As revealed in a video by developer Frozen District, which you can see for yourself below, we're getting our first proper chance to play House Flipper 2 for a limited time between June 19 - 26, 2023 via Steam .

From the trailer alone, it's clear how much House Flipper 2 has improved from the previous installment. For starters, the game looks much shinier than the previous version and contains features we definitely didn't have in the first game. I can't wait to try out some of the new skills added to our tool wheel as well as get reacquainted with old favorites that have received an upgrade such as the demolish and clean tools.

I actually had the opportunity to play an earlier demo of House Flipper 2 last Fall, and even in that short space of time I can see how much it has improved. Frozen District has focused a lot more on the story side of the game - introducing a fully developed story about a rookie flipper in the town of Pinnacove - as well as added a number of quality-of-life features that I would have killed for in the first House Flipper game.

If House Flipper is completely new to you, playing the upcoming demo could be a great place to get started. We haven't quite got a release date for the full game yet, all we know is that it's due in '2023' so hopefully within the next few months. While I wait for House Flipper 2, I've actually also had a lot of fun playing Hotel Renovator by Two Horizons, this sim has a lot of similarities to House Flipper however has the added bonus of designing for a hotel.