A Dark Souls Metaverse could become a reality thanks to Bandai Namco's vision of the future

Bandai Namco has revealed its plans for making an 'IP Metaverse' based on its own properties, which includes Dark Souls.

According to VGC (via the company’s financial results ) Bandai Namco is planning to make its own 'Metaverse' - a virtual or augmented reality social hub - to help fans of its games connect more easily. The report details the publisher’s mid-term plans (from April 2022 - March 2025) and says that the main aim of this plan will be what is called its 'IP Axis Strategy.'

The IP Axis Strategy reportedly contains three main goals which are: "Connecting with fans through its IP, enhancing IP value and making its projects span worldwide to improve sales outside of Japan." To achieve these goals, the Tokyo based publisher has proposed the creation of an 'IP Metaverse,' which Bandai Namco says will cost ¥15 billion ($130 million) to execute.

The report says: "Bandai Namco will develop a Metaverse for each IP as a new framework for connecting with fans." Taking into consideration the company’s current IPs - Dark Souls, Scarlet Nexus, Digimon, Little Nightmares, among many others - it’s not hard to imagine a pretty terrifying Dark Souls-themed metaverse for fans to get lost and scarred for life in.

If you’re still having a hard time understanding what this Bandai Namco Metaverse will look like, the report says: "In this IP Metaverse, we are anticipating virtual spaces that will enable customers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment [...], as well as frameworks that leverage Bandai Namco’s distinctive strengths to fuse physical products and venues with digital elements."

The report ends with Bandai Namco adding that "realizing the Metaverse concept" will be one of the company’s main focuses over the next three years.