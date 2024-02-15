A convincing new fake Valve VR headset appeared last night - but it was all a joke that started at a furry convention

Three months after originating as a joke at a furry convention, a fake Valve headset has caught users off guard by coming across as incredibly genuine.

Let's rewind a bit (because I know I need to). As PC Gamer first reported, Midwest Furfest is a furry convention that took place back in December 2023, and as chronicled by YouTuber and VR enthusiast Brad Lynch, someone was handing out fliers for elaborate - and very fake - Valve headsets called the 'Deckard' at the convention.

which of you furry cope addicts are spreading these stickers at Midwest Furfest?this level of copium is DANGEROUS and irresponsible! pic.twitter.com/OjbX2TLeP2December 1, 2023 See more

The teaser fliers claimed the Valve Deckard would launch on February 14, Valentine's Day, which was yesterday, in case you didn't notice or forgot. It just so happens that yesterday, a website promoting a new headset called the Valve Prism went live, claiming to be advertising a brand new headset from the developer boasting micro-OLED displays in a "full-blown PC."

The new headset supposedly offers "built-in eye and face-tracking, automatic interpupillary distance adjustment, and foveated rendering," which is seemingly a sentence that can get VR enthusiasts seriously jazzed. The 512GB model of the Valve Prism retails for $1,299.00, while the 1TB model will set you back $1,499.00. That would be if the headset was real, though.

Because the Valve Prism is most definitely fake. Apparently, some VR folk got caught off guard by the website, but as the community note attached to the tweet below points out, "the domain is registered very recently with Cloudflare, while Valve uses Safenames and Network Solutions for user facing domains." It's also seemingly a complete reskin of the Steam Deck website.

WTF, it's real!!!Valve Deckard is HERESteam was down, and this just appeared!!!https://t.co/wyXrQuSAOHIt's in the store right now!#ValvePrism #Valve #VRChat pic.twitter.com/lASs5bRMuEFebruary 14, 2024 See more

So yes, what started out as a joke at the Midwest Furfest furry convention in December 2023 was used to momentarily fool people that a new Valve headset was here in February 2024. Just in case there was anything lingering doubt whatsoever, PC Gamer got a statement from Valve that says the Valve Prism is most definitely a fake headset. Sorry if you got your hopes up.

