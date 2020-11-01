A battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe is out next year

There's a new game set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe coming next year… and it's going to be a battle royale.

Making the announcement on its website , developer Sharkmob promises "a thrilling take on a cult classic IP", as well as teasing two "highly ambitious, AAA quality projects", too (thanks, PCGN ).

"Experience the next thrilling evolution of Battle Royale multiplayer action games set in the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade universe where vampire sects are at war across the streets and rooftops of Prague," the game description says.

"Choose your playstyle, go solo or together, battling rivals and the hostile Entity who’s hellbent on exterminating all vampires. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and blood to become stronger in order to hunt, fight and survive the night."

The game is scheduled for release in the "later half of 2021".

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 senior narrative designer Cara Ellison is no longer working with Hardsuit Labs on the project .

A spokesperson from publisher Paradox Interactive recently confirmed that Ellison has left the project: "We can confirm Cara Ellison has decided to leave Hardsuit Labs and is no longer working on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Cara brought fresh ideas to the project and many of her contributions will be present in the game launching next year. We thank her for her work on Bloodlines 2 and wish her the best in all her future endeavours."

ICYMI, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 has been delayed and is now set to release sometime in 2021 .

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best game possible, to immerse you into a Seattle re-imagined in the World of Darkness, and deliver a worthy successor to the original Bloodlines game," Hardsuit Labs and Paradox interactive said in a joint statement released at the time.

"Due to the quality bar and ambitions we have set for ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time. This means our goal to release in 2020 is no longer possible. Moving launch is one of the changes we are making to ensure the best player experience possible."