Marvel's Avengers open beta is getting some patches ahead of its next weekend

Marvel's Avengers is having another open beta weekend, and there are some patch notes to go along with it.

This weekend, from Friday, August 21 to Sunday, August 23, PS4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam) players will get a chance to join the Avengers. This is the first weekend Xbox One players who haven't pre-ordered Marvel's Avengers will get a chance to play the beta, so make sure you hop on and give it a try.

For those who have gotten a chance to assemble, there's a host of new Marvel's Avengers beta patch notes to help make the gameplay even better. Check them out below.

Marvel's Avengers beta patch notes PS4 and Xbox One

Added an option to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity in settings

Decreased the amount of motion blur during sprint and flight

Multiple improvements and optimizations made to matchmaking

Changed default settings to wide combat camera distance, heavy targeting assistance nd matchmaking disabled

Improved vaulting

Fixed several reported crashes

Fixed issue with multiple heroes spawning

Decreased delay of loot drops

Save game optimizations

Fixed rare issue for players losing certain gear

Additional matchmaking improvements

Rare crash fixes

Moved Enable Matchmaking prompt to occur after the War Table is unlocked

Added a link to first party store to main menu

Marvel's Avengers beta patch notes Steam

Fixes to improve or solve severe stutters/lag/irregular performance

A variety of fixes for crashes seen during the last weekend

Multiple improvements and optimizations for matchmaking

Changed default settings to wide combat camera distance, heavy targeting assistance (for gamepad) and matchmaking disabled

Added an option in settings to adjust Camera Shake Sensitivity

Decreased amount of motion blur during sprint and flight

Fixes for issues surrounding microphone handling and muting other players

Addressed graphical issues

Solved issues with the Dynamic Screen Resolution feature - it's recommended you turn on Dynamic Screen Resolution again at your desired minimum frame-rate

Improved vaulting

Decreased delay of loot drops

Initial improvements for ultra-wide and super-ultrawide screens, with more planned for launch

If any more Marvel's Avengers open beta patch notes come in, we'll update this story accordingly.