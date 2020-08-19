Popular

Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion Pinocchio cast revealed, includes Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, and Tilda Swinton

The complete cast has finally been revealed and you can wish on about a dozen stars

We've finally got the complete cast for Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion Pinocchio film and it's absolutely loaded with iconic actors.

You're reading that right - in the three lead roles we have Ewan McGregor as Cricket (aka Jiminy Cricket), David Bradley of Harry Potter fame as Gepetto, and "newcomer" Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. Mann must certainly be a newcomer, as I can't find any info on him anywhere, save for a brief and pictureless IMDB listing for a Gregory Mann that could very likely be him, as one of two roles he's played is the young version of an adult character in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society. 

Mysterious newcomer aside, del Toro's Pinocchio is filled to the brim with top-tier celebs, including Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Ron Perlman, John Turturro (The Big Lebowski), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Tim Blake Nelson (HBO's Watchmen), and Burn Gorman (Game of Thrones). That's a hell of a lot of iconic actors, isn't it?

According to Deadline, del Toro's Pinocchio will be set during the rise of fascism during Mussolini's Italy, where a wooden boy is magically brought to life by a father's wish. "After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix," says del Toro, "We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat. We all love and practice animation with great passion and believe it to be the ideal medium to retell this classic story in a completely new way." Del Toro will direct with Mark Gustafson, who's no stranger to stop-motion as he worked on Wes Anderson's The Fantastic Mr. Fox.

There's no set release date yet, but stay tuned as we'll update you accordingly. I'm here for the possibility of Ewan McGregor doing an Italian accent…

