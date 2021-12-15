Classic Batman villains Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler take center stage in Tom King's latest Batman story

In March 2022, writer Tom King's creative relationship with Batman continues to grow with a new title that pits the Dark Knight against a collective of some of his most famous and fearsome villains, including Catwoman, Riddler, and Penguin.

Batman: Killing Time #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

The six-issue series is titled Batman: Killing Time, and will feature art from David Marquez and Alejandro Sánchez. The first issue will include a variety of variant covers from Kael Ngu, Alex Garner, Peach Momoko, and Carlos D'Anda.

King is hardly a stranger to Batman, or to Catwoman. Following an 80-issue run on the core Batman title in which Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle's on-again-off-again relationship became the core story of the book, with the pair even becoming engaged. However, Selina left Bruce at the altar, leading to King's current Batman/Catwoman 12-issue series which focuses on an alternate view of their relationship.

In Batman: Killing Time (which apparently takes place sometime earlier in Batman's career), Selina is still at her semi-villainous ways, planning a heist alongside Riddler and Penguin to steal a "priceless artifact" in the possession of none other than Bruce Wayne. But it looks like Catwoman may have a little hero in her after all, as the solicitation text for Batman: Killing Time #1 teases "a bloody double-cross or two".

Here's a gallery of interior pages, along with the aforementioned variant covers:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

Judging by the main cover and the preview pages, Batman's monstrous villain Killer Croc will be a factor in the story, while other classic Bat-villains may appear as well, with the solicitation text mentioning a "host of violent rogues" all vying for possession of what is stolen from Bruce Wayne.

Batman: Killing Time #1 goes on sale on March 1. Stay tuned for DC's full March 2022 solicitations, coming later this month on Newsarama.