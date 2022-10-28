2K games is trying to get its long-dead multiplayer sci-fi game into more hands

Publisher 2K Games has started to hand out keys for the long-abandoned multiplayer game Evolve.

In the ever changing story of Evolve's unlikely revival in 2022, 2K Games appears to be getting more and more hands-on with helping the community revive the game. Currently, you can play peer-to-peer hosted games of Evolve, however, one of the biggest issues facing the revival effort right now is that the title has been delisted on Steam. This means the only way you can play on PC is if you already owned the game back when it was active.

2K Games has stepped in to help alleviate the situation by providing new codes for the game to bring new players in. These are being distributed through the Evolve Reunited Discord, which is the primary hub for the game's revival. At time of writing, a second batch of keys has dropped, but you might need to move swiftly to grab them, as the first collection shifted pretty fast.

Once in the Discord, you only need to follow the instructions given, and you should be given four codes to play with you and your friends.

This shows continued support by 2K Games for the revival effort. After the game was shuttered in 2018, the game's developer Turtle Rock Studios moved on to work with Warner Bros. Interactive on Back 4 Blood. However, if 2K Games and the community can revive the title, it would be fascinating to see what could be done by the publisher to keep it active and, well, evolving.

